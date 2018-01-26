As the investigation into last week's wind turbine collapse in Chatham-Kent continues, and some theories into what happened are emerging.

Vern Martin, a mechanical engineer and vice-president of Flowcare Engineering consulting company in Cambridge, Ont., believes a blade may have malfunctioned and struck the column causing it to buckle.

"That as a mechanism has actually been recorded as occurring before in some of these other failures," said Martin, pointing to the website, Caithness Windfarm Information Forum from the UK, which keeps track of wind turbine accidents around the world.

Martin said the two main causes of wind turbine failures are fires in the gear box and blade failures. According to the Caithness website, a blade failure was recorded in Sault Ste. Marie in January of 2008 from high winds.

There are also documented cases of the blades throwing ice several hundred metres including a case in Orangeville in 2009.

Martin said it is possible water could have seeped into a crack in one of the blades in the wind turbine in Chatham-Kent, froze and caused the blade to fail.

Martin is also a member of the group Wind Concerns Ontario, a coalition of community groups opposing wind turbines across Ontario.

Executive board member Warren Howard of Listowel told CBC News the province should give back more oversight control to municipalities which could enforce standards on wind turbines under the Ontario Building Code.

"Any municipality that steps in and tries to do anything, they get sued by the wind company," said Howard. "I think you do need on the ground supervision for the construction of these projects and their operation."