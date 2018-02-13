The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will stay open overnight for two additional nights this week.
Construction at the international crossing will be temporarily halted on Wednesday and Thursday, but renovations will resume at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18.
There will be no tunnel closures this Wednesday, February 14th and Thursday, February 15th. Our renovation schedule will resume as usual beginning at 8pm on Sunday, February 18th. 🚧🚫—
