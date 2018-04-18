This pig was emaciated and had overgrown hooves, now she's got a new home and best friend

Tulla has a new canine best friend and is getting coconut oil massages, but just a few months ago her life was dramatically different.

The potbellied pig was in horrific condition when she was surrendered to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, according to executive director, Melanie Coulter.

"She was found in a not very nice outbuilding in not great conditions and obviously her physical condition was very poor. She was very emaciated and her hooves were overgrown."

Since then, Coulter said Tulla has been adopted to a new family where she's become fast friends with a dog and has begun to thrive.

"She has made a remarkable recovery. She's put on a lot of weight ... and obviously her hooves have been cared for as well so now she's able to walk without difficulty," Coulter explained. "She really likes to be outside, she likes to eat of course ... but she's also getting care on her skin."

Tulla's skin was incredibly coarse and dry when she was brought in. Coulter said coconut oil has helped bring some of the moisture back and helped her feel comfortable again.

Former owner on probation

The pig's owner also had a parrot, which was found in poor condition and surrendered.

Coulter said the owner pled guilty to permitting distress to an animal and has been put on probation for two years. The woman is also prevented from owning any new animals for five years and ordered to pay $640 to cover Tulla's initial medical bills.

"I think it's really important if people are getting animals that they are able to meet their needs for their whole lifetime," said Coulter. "Especially when you're looking at exotic animals which may have more unusual needs it's really important to do your research and know what you're getting into for the long term."