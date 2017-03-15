U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Ypsilanti, Michigan and is expected to make an announcement about changes to American fuel-economy requirements.

The regulations, introduced under President Obama, required company fleets of vehicles to average 36 miles per gallon by 2025. A breakdown that equals just more than 6.5 litres for every 100 kilometres.

Unifor Local 200 president Chris Taylor will watch the discussion live at CBC Windsor and provide comments on how roll backs could effect autoworkers.