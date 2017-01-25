President Donald Trump's "Buy American" motto could actually be good for Canada, say some business leaders in the Windsor region.

Just days into his presidency, Trump has already withdrawn the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and committed to renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement. Those moves have many in Canada fearing for the future of trade between the U.S. and Canada, especially when it comes to the auto industry.

But Mike Jenner, plant manager of Laval Tool and Mold in Maidstone, Ont., says the "America First" policy could pay off for businesses here.

Mike Jenner, plant manager of Laval Tool and Mold in Maidstone, Ont. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

"I do believe that Canada still holds some cards," he said. "I do believe that the U.S. has a need for our oil and we are a huge trading partner of theirs currently, and I think there are ways to keep more of that between the two of us and maybe a little less in Mexico."

Jenner said Trump, who bills himself as a savvy businessman rather than a career politician, might be just what the country needs.

'Huge' opportunities with Trump

The head of the union representing auto workers in Canada isn't overly concerned about Trump's plans to renegotiate NAFTA either.

Trump is sparking a necessary discussion on trade, according to Unifor president Jerry Dias.

"There are huge opportunities here in Canada if in fact our governments participate in the decision-making process, which they can and should," he said.

Canada lost thousands of auto manufacturing jobs under NAFTA, Dias added, so a new focus on trade could keep jobs on this side of the border.

Ontario should push for meetings

Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex (MonteMcNaughton.ca)

Monte McNaughton, economic development critic for the Ontario PC party, said the province should be pursing for direct meetings to discuss its role as an American trading partner.

"Without a doubt, the province of Ontario needs to be reaching out to the new administration in the U.S. and state representatives, calling all the governors across the U.S. and ensuring that we're meeting with them," he said.