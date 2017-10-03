Two truckers from Quebec are facing charges after 11 "foreign nationals" were found hiding in the sleeping compartment of their truck as they tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge.

Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 42, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 50, were returning to Canada with a load of produce when they were sent for secondary inspection, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Despite being away for an entire week, they had nothing to declare, but their load. Border officers searched the truck and found 11 people hiding behind a curtain in the sleeping area of the truck.

The people hiding in the truck were refused entry to Canada and sent back to the United States.

"CBSA officers are highly trained in interrogation, examination and investigative techniques," said southern Ontario regional CBSA director Rick Comerford in a release. "This successful interception displays their ability to determine when a secondary examination is required and their commitment to ensuring that our borders are not used for illegal activity."

The men are charged with the following: