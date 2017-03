Provincial police are investigating after a snowplow and transport truck collided head-on along Essex County Road 42 in Lakeshore Tuesday afternoon.

Both drivers were sent to hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive.

The orange plow, which was working to clear snow for Essex County, and the white tractor-trailer crashed east of Essex Country Road 22 about 4:45 p.m.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.