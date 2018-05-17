Overturned truck at Ambassador Bridge entrance prompts delays

An overturned truck at the Ambassador Bridge entrance on the Canadian side of the border has been causing delays.

Police say the accident has blocked the main entrance, and there is only minimal access to the bridge through the parking lot at the Duty Free.

Wyandotte Street can be used to access the bridge, police tweeted.

At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, police said there would be no access to the bridge from Huron Church Road for up to three hours.

It is not clear what caused the turnover.