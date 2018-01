A Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after losing control of a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent Monday.

The 22-year-old was driving east near Dillon Road around 2:30 a.m. when the truck jackknifed, puncturing a fuel tank and spilling a "large amount" of diesel across the highway, according to provincial police.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed while Ministry of Environment cleanup crews mopped up the spill.