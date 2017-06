The driver of a transport truck that slammed into the back of a school bus carrying a group of children has been charged with careless driving.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Walker Road between Oldcastle and McGregor.

The back of the bus was damaged in the collision. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Two of of the 6 children on board suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospital.

A 27-year-old Leamington man was driving the Peterbilt truck that hit the bus, according to provincial police.