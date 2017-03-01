The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into injuries sustained by a 38-year-old man after he was arrested Tuesday on Highway 401 near London.

Police received complaints of a tractor trailer driving erratically near Dutton, Ont. around noon. Elgin County provincial police were unable to stop the truck as it continued towards London.

Officers from both Elgin and Middlesex counties were eventually able to stop the vehicle near the Colonel Talbot exit on Highway 401 by setting up a containment and closing the road.

OPP arrested the driver, taking him into custody for impaired driving. He was taken to hospital and later diagnosed with a foot injury.

The Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them.