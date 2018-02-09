A transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving after striking a snowplow in Chatham-Kent.

The crash occurred near Kent Bridge Road. Both drivers were injured, but are expected to survive.

"The snow plow was going westbound on Highway 401 when a tractor trailer going in the same direction actually collided into the back of the snow plow, causing the snow plow to roll onto its side," said Const. Jay Denorer. "The tractor trailer driver was transported to an area hospital and he's going to be facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act."

A 62-year-old Chatham man has been charged.

Denorer warned drivers to keep an eye out for the bright, blue lights on snow plows and to slow down in the snow.

"The 10 minutes it's gonna take you to go a little slower is still going to get you there a lot faster than if you go in the ditch."

'Close call' for OPP officer

In another snow-related incident, Essex County OPP said an officer had a "close call" when an empty car hauler narrowly missed a cruiser parked along Highway 401 near Puce Road.

Essex Cty OPP- another close call for an OPP officer as an empty car hauler narrowly missed a cruiser on the shoulder of the 401 @ Puce Rd today.



Investigation continuing charges pending.



Media-Jim.root@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/9BhaHAVT77 — @OPP_WR

Police are continuing to investigate, but said charges are pending.