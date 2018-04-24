Transport truck and vehicle collide, cross median on Highway 401 in Chatham

A collision on Highway 401 in Chatham sent a transport truck and van across the median and into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The transport truck was heading eastbound on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road when a tire popped. Before it crossed the median, it collided with a van that was also headed eastbound.

The collision sent both vehicles across the median and into the westbound lane.

An OPP officer watched the collision and stopped westbound traffic, preventing a possible head on collision, according to a media release.

The highway was closed for about an hour this afternoon between Highway 40 and Bloomfield Road while the scene was cleared.

Police said there were no injures.