Transport truck and vehicle collide, cross median on Highway 401 in Chatham
Police closed the highway for about an hour while the scene was cleared
A collision on Highway 401 in Chatham sent a transport truck and van across the median and into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The transport truck was heading eastbound on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road when a tire popped. Before it crossed the median, it collided with a van that was also headed eastbound.
Province to build concrete barrier along Hwy. 401's 'Carnage Alley'
'Build a Barrier' group holding town hall, wants concrete barriers for 401 median
The collision sent both vehicles across the median and into the westbound lane.
An OPP officer watched the collision and stopped westbound traffic, preventing a possible head on collision, according to a media release.
The highway was closed for about an hour this afternoon between Highway 40 and Bloomfield Road while the scene was cleared.
Police said there were no injures.
Chatham-Kent OPP - Highway 401 closed WESTBOUND at Highway 40 due to a transport collision with vehicle. Minior injuries. Expect 2-4 hour delay. <br>Media Officer - jay.denorer@opp.ca <a href="https://t.co/qSflI8WAcj">pic.twitter.com/qSflI8WAcj</a>—@OPP_WR