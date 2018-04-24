Skip to Main Content
Transport truck and vehicle collide, cross median on Highway 401 in Chatham

Police said the truck was heading eastbound when its tire popped and forced the truck across the median and into the westbound lane.

Police closed the highway for about an hour while the scene was cleared

Police said this transport truck and a vehicle collided on the highway this afternoon. (Submitted by OPP)

A collision on Highway 401 in Chatham sent a transport truck and van across the median and into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The transport truck was heading eastbound on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road when a tire popped. Before it crossed the median, it collided with a van that was also headed eastbound. 

The collision sent both vehicles across the median and into the westbound lane. 

An OPP officer watched the collision and stopped westbound traffic, preventing a possible head on collision, according to a media release. 

The highway was closed for about an hour this afternoon between Highway 40 and Bloomfield Road while the scene was cleared.

Police said there were no injures. 

