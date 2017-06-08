An American transport truck driver has been charged with driving while three times over the legal limit after "unintentionally" crossing into Canada.

The 26-year-old Texas man was intending to drive to Buffalo N.Y., but accidentally entered Canada by crossing the Bluewater Bridge in Point Edward, according to provincial police.

"As members of the Canadian Border Services inspected the driver, tractor and trailer; it was discovered that the driver was impaired by the consumption of an alcoholic beverage," wrote OPP Const. Chris Doupe in a media release.

"As a result, the driver provided a breath sample of nearly three times the legal limit," he added.

The driver was released on cash recognizance and will appear in court in Sarnia on July 10.