Transit Windsor is inviting the public to discuss options for a new terminal location in the city's west end.

The company is looking to relocate the College Avenue terminal.

In a news release, Transit Windsor said they want a more "inclusive" location that will "serve as an accessible neighbourhood anchor" in west Windsor.

A public information meeting will be held Thursday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, located at 1453 Prince Road.

Transit Windsor staff will be there to discuss options and take information from citizens.