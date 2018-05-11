Transit Windsor may go over budget this year if the price of fuel continues to stay high.

The transit service budgeted to spend 85 cents per litre this year on fuel they buy in bulk but the costs have actually ballooned to $1.02 per litre.

"When you use over three million litres of diesel fuel that's a substantial amount," said Executive Director Pat Delmore, adding that if the prices stay this high the service will run a deficit of $500,000 this year.

"Certainly this one will be a bit of a challenge for us," said Delmore, adding that the price of fuel may even go higher this summer.

Trying to ride the wave

He said the service has seen an increase in ridership so that may offset the costs, but he said it's too early to tell if fares will increase.

"You're always looking for ways to mitigate and reduce the costs," said Delmore

Delmore said the prices would have to stay high for a long time before fares would increase. City council could also just vote to give the bus company more money next year.

Hybrid buses use less fuel but Delmore said the 29 buses they already have in the fleet already cover the routes with stop and go driving - where the hybrids save fuel.

He said buying additional hybrid buses - at a cost of $750,000 per bus - wouldn't be cost effective because they would then run on long run routes where they are not any more fuel efficient than the diesel buses.

Delmore said they will continue to make quarterly reports to council.