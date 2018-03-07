Students can ride Transit Windsor for $1 during March Break
Special price doesn't cover the tunnel bus or transportation for special events
A single loonie and a student ID will be enough to transport students across Windsor next week.
Transit Windsor is again offering elementary, high school and post-secondary students a price break during March Break, which runs from March 11 to 17.
During that week, students will only have to cough up a single buck to ride, compared to the regular $3 cash fare.
The special price covers all city buses, but not the tunnel bus or transportation services for special events.
Transit Windsor is offering all elementary, secondary, and post-secondary students a March Break price break again this year. Students can ride for just one dollar from March 11 to March 17. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/enHwwysU1n">https://t.co/enHwwysU1n</a> <a href="https://t.co/7BENiYzXwn">pic.twitter.com/7BENiYzXwn</a>—@CityWindsorON