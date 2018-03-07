A single loonie and a student ID will be enough to transport students across Windsor next week.

Transit Windsor is again offering elementary, high school and post-secondary students a price break during March Break, which runs from March 11 to 17.

During that week, students will only have to cough up a single buck to ride, compared to the regular $3 cash fare.

The special price covers all city buses, but not the tunnel bus or transportation services for special events.