The Town of LaSalle set aside Friday evening to celebrate world record holder Kylie Masse.
The Olympic medal-winning swimmer met with fans at the LaSalle outdoor pool following a parade along Front Road that started at 4 p.m.
"It's incredible, honestly, to be here with all these kids," said Masse as she signed autographs for a long line of fans. "That's something I really treasured as a young athlete growing up, is looking up to older Olympians, so I want to be that person."
The free event featured a barbecue and activities for kids and ran until 7 p.m.
Masse recently became the first-ever female Canadian swimmer to win a world title when she took home the gold at the women's 100-metre backstroke at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, breaking the world-record with her time of 58.10 seconds.
The LaSalle swimming sensation also won a bronze medal in the 4x100-metre medley and in the 100-metre backstroke at the Rio Olympics last August.
With her medals on display and the whole town celebrating her accomplishments, Masse said the day is something she'll remember for a long time.
"It's super humbling," she added. "I'm so happy and proud to be Canadian and from LaSalle."