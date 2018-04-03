Toronto man wanted for robbery spree arrested in Windsor

A man wanted in connection with a spree of armed bank robberies in Toronto was arrested in Windsor Monday.

Toronto police were searching for the 36-year-old who allegedly committed six robberies at five banks and a grocery store in the city between March 27 and 31.

The man did not wear a mask during the robberies and used a hold up note to indicate he had a gun, according to police.

After grabbing some cash, the man used a taxi to flee from the scene.

Stolen vehicle also recovered

Police in Windsor received a tip that the suspect was living in an apartment near the corner of Sandwich and Chippawa Streets and arrested him there around 12:30 p.m. Officers also seized a vehicle the man allegedly stole in Toronto.

The man has been transported back to Toronto and is charged with six counts of robbery and possession of property obtained by a crime.