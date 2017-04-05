A Toronto man was arrested two months after allegedly stealing jewellery from a retailer in Windsor's Devonshire Mall.

The man is accused of stealing a ring from a jeweller Feb. 8 after looking at the item and pretending to shop, according to police. The man drove away from the mall in a newer model, blue four-door Hyundai.

Last month, the same man was identified by staff in a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area. Staff called York Regional Police, who identified the man and sent information to Windsor police.

On April 3, Toronto police found the man and arrested him. He is charged with theft over $5,000.