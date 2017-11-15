The University of Windsor marked a major milestone Wednesday by hoisting the final beam at the new science and innovation building.

University president Alan Wildeman, along with a crowd of about 40 people at the "topping off ceremony," signed the beam before it was lifted into place.

"It's very symbolic to get the last piece of framing up and put it on the new building. People are really excited about it," Wildeman said. "It's an opportunity to see a project going onto the next phase".

Alan Wildeman signing the beam that will top off the building @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/dR3I8xRLKs — @MelNakhavoly

Each of the building's three floors will be an open-concept lab devoted to biometrics, medical physics and transitional health.

"It's been a long time since we've had new science labs on campus," Wildeman explained.

The 46,000-square-foot project is an addition to the current Essex Hall and is scheduled to be completed by April 2018.