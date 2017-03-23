Weeks after the province made the controversial decision to take over tomato pricing negotiations, an agreement between farmers and processors has been reached.

Former minister of agriculture Elmer Buchanan, who was appointed by the Ontario government to lead negotiations for farmers, said the deal is a continuation of the 2016 pricing contract.

"As with any successful negotiations, both sides came to the table and were willing to compromise to reach an agreement," Buchanan explained in a statement. "This resulted in a successful deal that will benefit the industry."

Minister of Agriculture Jeff Leal appointed Buchanan to take over for the Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers board of directors.

He applauded the deal with three major tomato processors ConAgra Foods Canada Inc., Highbury Canco Corporation and Sun-Brite Foods Inc.

"I appreciate their hard work during the negotiating process to ensure a deal was reached for the parties involved," Leal said.