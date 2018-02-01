Skip to Main Content
Get ready to pay more to use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, tolls go up today

Rates to cross from Detroit to Windsor using the tunnel will rise as of Feb. 1. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press/File Photo)

Time to top up that Nexpress card or start carrying a little more change — tolls at the tunnel go up today.

The Nexpress rate to cross from Detroit to Windsor is rising from $3.95 to $4.20.

For cash-carrying customers, the price is being bumped from $6 to $6.25.

Those rates are in Canadian dollars and are effective starting on Feb. 1.

