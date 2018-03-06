A bid to discuss a ban on window tinting has been shot down at Windsor city hall.

Coun. Paul Borrelli raised the issue, saying tinted car windows can make it difficult for police to enforce distracted driving laws, and harder for cyclists and pedestrians to see what drivers intend to do.

"Several of my constituents, they felt this tinted Windsor concept has some drawbacks, and the drawbacks are safety issues," Borrelli said to CBC Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

Borrelli said people are concerned the heavy tints encourage drivers to use their phones because they can't be seen. Some cyclists also told him they were concerned about being seen while on the road, Borrelli said.

But there are laws in place to make sure people aren't going overboard with their dark windows.

"The 1990 revised statute of Ontario basically states that you can't obscure the vision substantially," said Borrelli. "The problem is 'substantial' is interpretive. It's up to the officer that reviews it."

New legislation in January 2017 ruled that tint on the windshield and front side windows has to come from the original equipment manufacturer, said Borrelli. It can't be added aftermarket.

Tinters unhappy

Darren Chevalier is relieved the rest of council did not want to debate a tinting ban. He has run Shinemaster Car Care for 30 years, and calls it his livelihood.

Darren Chevalier runs Shinemaster Car Care. He said window tint is safe, and the business has been his livelihood. (Dale Molnar/CBC)





"I have five children I put to school from window tinting, so if we can't tint anymore, we're gonna be on the unemployment line," said Chevalier.

Chevalier claims tinting can help prevent skin cancer by filtering UV light, and increases security for a vehicle.

"We tint a lot of police cars. We tint a lot of policemen's personal cars. They don't have a problem with it, so why does he?" said Chevalier.