Leamington District Secondary School has 65 years-worth of history, but on Saturday it could still reveal some surprises.

Alumni, students and staff will celebrate the school with a special farewell that includes cracking open a time capsule that was sealed behind the building's cornerstone in 1952.

But no one seems sure of what could be inside.

"We have no idea," said Butch Rickeard, who has taught at the school for 16 years. "There's lots of different thoughts that go through my head as an historian as to what they'd put in there, but it's gonna be exciting. I mean for a history teacher, I think that's a pretty cool thing, right?"

With only a few weeks until the school closes and a new public high school opens on Oak Street West in the fall, Rickeard said the change is really starting to hit the school community.

"It's starting to have an impact I think on staff and students, so we're trying to celebrate it and keep it happy in one sense," he explained. "We've got lots of connections to the community and they've really reached out, so I'm expecting that we'll have a good showing here tomorrow."