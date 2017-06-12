Hundreds of community members gathered at Leamington District Secondary School Saturday to open a 65-year-old time capsule as part of a final farewell for the building.

Alumni, students and staff got a good look at what was important to Leamington residents back in 1952.

The capsule was removed from beneath the school's cornerstone by former students who remember putting it there 65 years ago. Inside the copper container were newspaper articles, pictures and an old school crest.

Time for the capsule to be opened! Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/ORYQ3dIaGo — @LeamingtonDSS

Butch Rickeard has taught at the school for 16 years. He said he discovered the time capsule while going through some old video footage weeks ago. He knew Saturday would be special.

"That era is very literate so leaving a lot of clues behind in a literary sense through newspaper is a great way to capture what is going on in that time period," he said. "I think that is what they wanted to communicate, this is what was important to us in 1952."

Rickeard says the time capsule will be a valuable tool to have for history classes to come. He already has plans for students to pour over the historic artifacts that were buried for decades.

"By giving the primary evidence to students from their own community they will become more interested in local history," he explained.

The teacher said he plans to digitize much of the collection so it can be shown on TV and there will also be a display case in the new school with some of the old artifacts.

Another time capsule will be buried at the new Leamington High School with contents from 2017 and 1952.