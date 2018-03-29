Detroit Tigers home opener postponed until Friday

It's too rainy for baseball in Detroit.

The opening day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of the weather.

The game has been rescheduled to Friday, March 30, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

The team said all paid tickets for today's game will be honoured for Friday's game or can be exchanged for any future regular-season game in the next 12 months.