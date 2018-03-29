Skip to Main Content
Detroit Tigers home opener postponed until Friday

Notifications

Detroit Tigers home opener postponed until Friday

It's too rainy for baseball. The opening day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of the weather.

Tigers-Pirates game postponed due to weather

CBC News ·
Baseball fans are photographed with the Detroit Tigers mascot statue before entering Comerica Park for an opening day baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins in Detroit, Monday, April 6, 2015. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

It's too rainy for baseball in Detroit.

The opening day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of the weather. 

The game has been rescheduled to Friday, March 30, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. 

The team said all paid tickets for today's game will be honoured for Friday's game or can be exchanged for any future regular-season game in the next 12 months.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us