Thunderstorm warning issued, power outages across Windsor

More than 5,000 EnWin customers in Windsor are without power as Environment Canada tracks a potentially dangerous thunderstorm system.

Roughly 3,500 of those people in the dark are in the Walkerville neighbourhood, with small pockets also in the downtown, university area, South Cameron and South Central.

Power is out along Wyandotte from at least Oullette to Aylmer. <br><br>Four way stop traffic lights all along the way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/x4dnrnrYmb">pic.twitter.com/x4dnrnrYmb</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning, in addition to the wind warning, saying the incoming storm can be dangerous.

Meteorologists say it is capable of producing wind gusts of 110 km/h. Intense lightning, large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall is also possible.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," officials said.

Big rain and wind hits Windsor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwdr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwdr</a> <a href="https://t.co/bwvhUgZLux">pic.twitter.com/bwvhUgZLux</a> —@cbcmolnar

The thunderstorm and wind warnings are in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

A low pressure system making its way across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is being blamed for these wild winds, which could also bring showers and thunderstorm activity.

The high wind gusts are expected to diminish later tonight as some high pressure swoops into the area.