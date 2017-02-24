A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the regions of Windsor and Chatham.

As a cold front moves in from Michigan, conditions are expected to be favourable for severe thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the national weather agency stated in its watch.

The watch was issued just hours after a severe thunderstorm warning was lifted earlier in the afternoon Friday.