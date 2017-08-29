A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Windsor and Essex County in southwestern Ontario following record rainfall Monday night that has flooded streets and basements, and temporarily closed some businesses — 11 months after another storm that also caused widespread flooding.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening, and may produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain, Environment Canada said in a bulletin shortly before noon.

It's possible 25 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall, the bulletin said.

Monday's torrential storms led to as much as 140 mm of rain in Tecumseh.

The bulk of the rain swept through a swath of the county, stretching from McGregor and heading northeast toward the area between Tecumseh and Belle River, according to Environment Canada. Windsor was hit too, and the city's 311 call centre fielded about a dozen flood-related calls by 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Windsor's airport recorded rainfall of 57.4 millimetres, shattering the old record of 43.2 mm for Aug. 28 that was recorded in 1961. Volunteers in the Tecumseh area reported rain totals of 129 mm and a volunteer southwest of Windsor recorded total rainfall of 140.5 mm, said Environment Canada.

Last September, the mayors of Windsor and Tecumseh, declared a state of emergency for their communities after massive flooding hit the region.

On Tuesday morning, a flood warning was issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority, which said water was flowing over roads across the region.

"Isolated heavy thunderstorms through the evening hours have caused local drainage infrastructure to be overwhelmed with run-off resulting from those isolated heavy downpours," said the warning.

"The areas most significantly impacted are roadways within the town of Lakeshore, west of Belle River, the existing older portions of the Town of Tecumseh, and isolated areas in the city of Windsor."

A series of storms slammed the region beginning about 7 p.m. Monday.

Windsor police warned the public of many flooded streets, while the OPP issued warnings about flooded streets in neighbouring Tecumseh.

Restoration company Parker DKI has been fielding calls to rip up and restore basements in Windsor — and some of them are repeat customers.

"We finished this job around April," said Jim Parker, watching his crew rip laminate floor boards out of a basement on Riverside Drive East. "That was from September."

Parker said the house had about 76 to 100 mm of water in it after Monday night's rain.

He said it's expected it will cost thousands of dollars to fix, but added that number is on the low side for some of the houses his crew has visited.

The basement of Darren Demers's Papineau Court home flooded last September and again Monday night. He made the decision last year to keep his basement unfinished for fear flooding might happen again.

"I was upset at first but what are you going to do," he said outside his home late Monday night. "I knew it was going to happen again. It's bound to happen again."

Monday's storms were more intense than last September's, though there was less rainfall in total.

Tecumseh, the hardest hit area, was soaked with between 100 and 120 mm in four or five hours, beginning about 7 p.m. Last September, Tecumseh was slammed with 175 to 200 mm over a longer period.

