With the madness of holiday shopping set to start, the Windsor Police have a few tips for how to keep the gifts you buy safely locked away while you're in the store.

"We always have to make sure we lock our vehicles and protect our valuables because we work hard for the money that we're purchasing these things with," said Constable Lindsay Flemming.

There were 184 thefts from motor vehicles during the month of October in Windsor, lower than the same month in 2016.

A blitz during the start Black Friday sales on Thursday had officers asking shoppers to do what they can to keep their goods safe.

1. Park near a light post

Constable Lindsay Flemming recommends shoppers park in a well-lit area to scare off would-be thieves. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"If you're shopping at night park in a well-lit area underneath a street light or parking lamp in the parking lot," said Flemming.

There have been 1,600 reports of thefts from motor vehicles since January this year, which is higher than the year-end stats from 2016.

"We just want to reduce those numbers," said Flemming.

She added those statistics only include reported thefts, while some people might not report incidents.

2. Use your trunk

Linda White has a convertible so she always uses her trunk to store valuables. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Linda White has a convertible she's proud to drive and careful to protect.

"I put most everything in the trunk all the time," said White, who parked her car near a lamp post while she shopped on Thursday.

"Because it's a convertible and anybody could just rip open the top and take whatever they want."

Staff Sgt. Stephen Betteridge said that's the right way to go.

"If you don't have a trunk maybe in the back, maybe cover it up with a blanket or something," he explained. "You don't want to advertise a highly expensive item sitting in that car."

3. Lock it - or lose it

Someone once broke into Barinder Dhillon's car and stole his wallet. He's been careful to lock his vehicles ever since. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The number one tip for the public is to keep vehicles locked. Officers pointed out a locked door changes the way a would-be criminal tries to grab those gifts.

"They're going to smash the window or force their way in," said Staff Sgt. Betteridge. "The public is going to see that and they're going to alert the authorities right away — which is fantastic."

Barinder Dhillon had his doors locked when officers handed him a pamphlet Thursday, but he's been burned once before.

"It happened once," said Dhillon. "I came from work and I left it open. Someone checked the open door and took my wallet."

Dhillion said he was lucky — his wallet was left near his vehicle. But he learned from his lesson.

"Be careful next time."