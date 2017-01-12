A trio of Windsor millennials, Sarah Mushtaq, Missy Sauro and Sinan Sbahi debate the week's most discussed issues on Windsor Morning on CBC Radio. (CBC)

People across Ontario are grappling with the province's new Cap-and-Trade program targeting lower carbon emissions.

The 3 Takes panel on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning will take a look at what the program means for people living here.

Panelists Sinan Sbahi, Missy Sauro and Sarah Mushtaq will join host Tony Doucette on CBC Radio this Friday at 7:40 AM.

Here's a preview of what you'll hear from their 3 Takes.

Sarah Mushtaq:

Larger businesses and corporations may be able to swallow it, but there is fear they'd move out of Ontario or Canada in response. I would prefer doing it anyway because it will help people think more of the environment.



That being said, there should be stronger laws and policies to deter pollution in the first place.

Missy Sauro:

I think carbon taxing is important to implement.

It is an environmental protection action the government can and is willing to take action on.

We have to stop being so short sighted in our policies.

Sinan Sbahi:

I think Ontario should use a tax instead of cap-and-trade. This would guarantee the money going back into Ontario, and avoid possible fraud or abuse of the cap-and-trade system.

Implementing a carbon tax can be a double edged sword. While I'm glad to see the government taking steps to reduce carbon emissions, I don't want it to annihilate our economy.



