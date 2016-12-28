From the successful protest at Standing Rock to Donald Trump's election win that shocked the world, CBC Windsor's Three Takes panel takes a look back on the news stories of 2016.

CBC Windsor Morning's Three Takes panel of Sinan Sbahi, Missy Sauro and Sarah Mushtaq will join host Peter Duck to discuss the year that was.

Here's a sample of what they thought about the issues of 2016.

FINA didn't pay off

The FINA short-course world swimming championships in Windsor was broadcast around the world, while many seats at the WFCU Centre sat empty. Was hosting the the competition worth it?

Missy: I think it was more money building a temporary $2-billion pool than what we could make economically. If you want to talk about sports tourism, let's talk about sports tourism that actually makes money, such as the Ontario Federation of School Athletics Associations. Those are the type of events we need to be investing in because it brings so many more people into our community.

Trump heads to the White House

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been accused of giving voice to racism and hate speech as he gets closer to the White House.

Sarah: I'm worried about his rhetoric. Whether or not he actually implements his policies...what he says has an effect on how people decide to treat each other. In the classroom, these are Grade 4, Grade 5, Grade 6 kids, who are bullying each other just because of something the president-elect says? I think that's a little more concerning than just the policies themselves.

Standing Rock victory

Protestors at Standing Rock celebrated a significant victory in early December when news broke that construction of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline was halted.

Sinan: I was a little surprised that they actually fell back on putting the pipeline through there. I thought it was going to happen for sure, but then it didn't. And then, go figure, just not too long after, it leaks. It just goes to show the disaster that could have happened if they put the pipeline through there.​