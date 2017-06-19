Provincial police in Lambton County have launched a "complex investigation" after three people in possession of tools to make fake credit cards were arrested at the Bluewater Bridge.

The trio was taken into custody by Canada Border Services officers around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after the tools and materials were discovered during secondary inspection.

Police described the investigation as being in its "infancy."

"The Lambton Crime Unit has been engaged as this appears to be a very complex investigation likely touching various jurisdictions and policing services," wrote Const. Chris Doupe in a media release.