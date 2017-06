Just moments after Thursday night's thunderstorm began, power was knocked out to more than 2,500 customers in the Town of Essex and surrounding area.

The outage started just after 8 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 11 p.m., according to Hydro One. The exact cause of the outage has yet to be determined.

The Windsor and Chatham regions are under a severe Thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada warned of strong wind, large hail and heavy rain when it issued the watch Thursday evening.