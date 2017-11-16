A restaurant owner in Olde Riverside is worried someone could die crossing the intersection where his pizza place has operated for more than forty years.

Peter Mozza thinks there needs to be changes to the strip of Wyandotte Street East that runs through the neighbourhood to make it safer.

"You get a little nervous," said Mozza, sitting at one of Riviera Pizieria's window tables that look out on to the street.

Mozza opens the windows in the summer to create a patio atmosphere, which he said is continually interrupted by the loud screech of breaks.

"They're driving a little quick sometimes, some people are showing off, some people are driving fast and not knowing how fast they're actually driving," said Mozza.

Traffic changes

Mozza said wants to see the four-lane street replaced with two lanes, a bike lane and a centre turning lane.

"The last thing I would want is to see someone get hit by a car," said Mozza.

Riviera Piziria owner Peter Mazza said he's worried someone will be killed if something doesn't change. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

He added he's seen seniors try to cross the four-lane street at stop lights and get caught in the intersection while the lights change colours.

Mozza said if drivers were more cautious those people wouldn't be as pressured.

"Windsor's only 20 minutes from one end to the other," said Mozza. "Just take your time, get there safely."

Police response

Windsor Police chief Al Frederick told Windsor Morning police are enforcing the law in the area, but they see the speeding problems across the town.

"I think that concern is probably shared by resident all across the city," said Frederick, who explained police write about 20,000 tickets a year.

He said part of the problem could be from the design of that section of the street.

Windsor police Chief Al Frederick says speeding is a concern shared by people across the city. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Perhaps, because there's four lanes here," said Frederick.

Frederick added the main way to slow down drivers is through enforcement — from tickets to warnings.

He told Windsor Morning that there would be an increased presence in Olde Riverside because of complaints made on the show.

"We have to balance with where the actual accidents are occurring with what residents want," said Frederick.