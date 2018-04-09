On a dark February night during a rare warm snap, the first drops of fresh paint landed on the CP rail bridge that spans Walker Road near Grand Marais Road East.

Only one person knew the bridge would be getting a makeover — a Windsor man who once worked at the nearby Fiat Chrysler Automobile plant.

Mendoza stares at the piece he painted on the City of Windsor's east end. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Every day I would always drive by this thing," said Eugenio Mendoza, who remembers sitting in his car, staring at the brown bridge and picturing it as a blank canvas.

"In other cities this would have been painted over. This would have been a mural or something on there," he explained. "I was like — Why can't we do it?"

3 dark nights, 1 colourful conversation starter

Mendoza brought his daydream to reality by painting over the brown bridge himself one night. The first pass was quick — just the letters DREVMS, his tag, which eventually covered up.

So Mendoza decided to hit the bridge again.

Mendoza painted this bridge for the second time on February with his tag DREVMZ. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"People told me they missed it," he said. "I want to do it big. I want it to be beautiful and I want it to be taken seriously."

Over three nights he snuck up on the walkway and covered the brown rail siding with paint to create his piece, hoping to convince others to look at the city from a different perspective.

"Windsor has so much potential," said Mendoza, standing beside his mark on the city. "People just don't open their eyes enough to see it ... So I just want to show them what it could be, as opposed to what it is."

Mendoza's colours could come with a fine of up to $5,000, according to the Graffiti Control Act.

"Is it worth it? Absolutely it's worth it because I am starting the conversation," said Mendoza, who thinks it cost about $200 to put together the piece.

"It makes people reconsider: maybe this is illegal right now, but maybe we should reconsider what we're doing with our empty spaces."

No complaints, say police

A spokesperson for the Windsor Police said they have not received any complaints about Mendoza's work.

"On cases like that we're very complaint-driven and if we do get any complaints they are investigated," said Staff Sgt. Steve Betteridge, when asked about potential charges related to this.

He said it would likely be investigated as mischief or property damage.

Following the framework

Public art on the city's east end is becoming more common with an explosion of murals in the Ford City district, something that the city has encouraged and celebrated.

"Ford City is just the most awesome community," said Cathy Masterson, manager of cultural affairs for the City of Windsor.

Windsor's manager of cultural affairs, Cathy Masterson, said she enjoys seeing colour in unexpected places. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"This neighbourhood in particular has really embraced it as an opportunity to take graffiti, vandalism and really change how people perceive their neighbourhood," said Masterson, standing beside the iconic, neon pink and yellow Ford City mural in one of the neighbourhood's back alleys.

She said there are ways for artists to create pieces in a public space without turning to vandalism of private property.

"We try to encourage people to work within sort of a framework," said Masterson.

"Lots of times things happen without us knowing, but we can work together to educate people and move forward in future opportunities."

Mendoza said he never contacted the city out of fear of red tape, but he's open to working with officials on future projects.

How the city wants you to leave your mark on Windsor

"I'm always excited to see colour," said Masterson. "I think our world is a pretty beige world and any time we can have colour in unexpected places it really makes people smile. It brings a spring to your step."

Masterson outlined three ways artists can spread their art throughout the city without facing legal fines.

Grant Program: The City of Windsor's Arts, Cultural and Heritage Fund will pay artist fees and help connect artists with businesses or community groups.

The City of Windsor's Arts, Cultural and Heritage Fund will pay artist fees and help connect artists with businesses or community groups. Independent Space: If you have a space you're interested in, the City of Windsor may be able to help connect artists with the owner of the space.

If you have a space you're interested in, the City of Windsor may be able to help connect artists with the owner of the space. Private Connections: Artists can work with private businesses to create pieces without the city's involvement.

Ford City is full of public art. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Masterson said the city currently doesn't keep a list of properties where artists could share their work, but added her staff does make public requests for proposals when spaces come along.

Mendoza said he believes the options in the city are endless and sees public art in places like Detroit as an example of what Windsor could do if the community rallied around these types of artistic expressions.

"I'm not trying to break laws or anything, but for me this kind of thing is really a victimless crime," he said. "All I'm doing is showing the potential of what we could for our city."