Sammy is only two years old, but he has already survived being shot and weathered a hurricane. Now he needs a home.

The speckled hound mix was brought to Windsor from Texas after Hurricane Harvey along with several other dogs and cats who escaped the flood waters. While all of those other animals have been adopted, Sammy still doesn't have a forever home.

Humane society executive director Melanie Coulter described Sammy as friendly and energetic, despite nerve damage from the shooting that sometimes causes him to drag his leg.

Sammy is a two-year-old hound mix who was brought to Windsor from Texas after Hurricane Harvey. (Windsor_Essex County Humane Society)

She added he's loving, but untrained so his ideal household would be ready to teach him how to be a good dog.

"An active household that would be able to keep him busy and ideally someone with some dog experience," Coulter said.

Even if Sammy isn't the animal for you, Coulter said the shelter has plenty of possible pets.

"We have lots of other dogs and cats looking for a home if people are looking for a friend.