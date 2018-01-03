Ice covering the water where Belle River meets Lake St. Clair may look solid, but it's actually dangerously thin, according to a warning from officials in Lakeshore.

Ongoing construction to a 150-metre, walkable jetty separating Lakeview Park West Beach from the river breaks up the ice each day, but it freezes back over as soon as construction halts, stated the town in a media release.

Signs have been posted to warn ice skaters, snowmobile riders and those on ATVs to avoid the "unsafe" ice.

Ice near Lakeshore's pedestrian bridge is also thin because of the nearby pumping station and residents are asked to stay away from the area.