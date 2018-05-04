Skip to Main Content
Thieves make off with 10 new pickup trucks from Fiat Chrysler Michigan plant

Thieves make off with 10 new pickup trucks from Fiat Chrysler Michigan plant

A group of thieves in Michigan drove off with as many as 10 new Dodge Ram pickup trucks during a pre-dawn raid.

Police describe the pre-dawn raid as a 'convoy'

A Dodge Ram pickup truck is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Police say a security employee at Fiat Chrysler's Warren Truck Assembly Plant saw someone drive one of the trucks through a storage lot gate around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. 

It was followed by eight or nine more trucks. 

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer described it as "a convoy."

He says investigators believe the thieves rode to the factory in a stolen truck found nearby, then cut through the storage lot's fence to get inside.

