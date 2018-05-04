A group of thieves in Michigan drove off with as many as 10 new Dodge Ram pickup trucks during a pre-dawn raid.

Police say a security employee at Fiat Chrysler's Warren Truck Assembly Plant saw someone drive one of the trucks through a storage lot gate around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

It was followed by eight or nine more trucks.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer described it as "a convoy."

He says investigators believe the thieves rode to the factory in a stolen truck found nearby, then cut through the storage lot's fence to get inside.