Back in his home country, Mothna Abdulrohman was used to caring for and helping other people — in fact, it was his job.

"My background, I am nurse," he said. "I came to Canada [in] 2012... I've been in Windsor one year."

Eager to get back to the bedside of his patients, he's mastering some new skills to get him there. Abdulrohman is part of a Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) program offered by College Boreal. And the program is offering something brand new for their students, in partnership with the Downtown Mission.

"We're trying to get our students involved in the community and we're also trying to get them to realize the importance of volunteer work," said Irene Campbell, a LINC teacher at College Boreal. "They get an idea of the Canadian culture and they get an idea of what Canadian employers expect."

Mothna Abdulrohman, a nurse from Iraq0:53

Campbell's entire class of about 20 students go to the mission once or twice a week to volunteer. It's something they can put on their resumes as experience, but it also means a lot more for some.

"I love to work," said Salah Abbood who also immigrated from Iraq. "It feels good."

Abbood owned a grocery shop in his home country, and he feels right at home bagging and preparing produce for those who are less fortunate.

College Boreal LINC instructor Irene Campbell volunteers with her class at the Downtown Mission. She hopes the opportunity will make her students more compassionate, and the public more compassionate to newcomers. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

"They love to give back," said Campbell. "They want to give back because they're so appreciative of where they've come from and what we've given them and they want to give back."

The students were given a tour of the Downtown Mission by staff, and a lesson about how people might become homeless, explained Campbell. She said it was important for her students to see it first-hand.

"They've learned that it could be anyone of them, that we're all the same and everybody is in a different part of their life," she said. "And we just don't judge but we help."

A grocer in his home country, Sala feels right at home preparing produce at the food bank. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

On the same hand, she hopes that others will look at newcomers the same way.

"I'm hoping others can get to know people from different cultures and then they learn not to be afraid anymore. We're all people."

The LINC program at College Boreal is designed to aid students in finding employment, or continuing their education after their English courses are complete. That's what Abdulrohman plans to do.

As part of his English language courses with College Boreal, Mothna Abdulrohman is volunteering at the Downtown Mission. He's mastering the language while giving back to others. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

"Yes for sure I want to get my ESL level 6 and then after that I go to college to take my science," he said.

Despite working in restaurants to support himself in his new country, he understands the importance of going to a Canadian school to be in a medical field, and mastering the English language.

"I am feeling not bad... this is important because we are newcomers here," he said. "I like Canada. Canada is very, very beautiful, very nice country, very safe."