More than one-third of Ontario high school students are suffering from a moderate to serious level of psychological distress, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and it's no different for students living in Windsor.

With a staggering amount of youth struggling with mental health issues, some high schools are trying to keep their students mentally healthy as they transition to post secondary education.

Students at Vincent Massey Secondary School spent last week promoting mental health and participating in stress relieving activities. Dogs from St. John Ambulance therapy program were invited into the school to provide students with a few minutes of stress relief.

"Everybody here have smiles of their faces," said Mariam El-Shobasy, a Grade 12 student who helped organize mental health week.

"We are letting [students] know throughout the days there is help here in school, there are teachers willing to help there are guidance counselors willing to help," she said.

Chipmunk, who is a certified therapy dog, regularly visits schools in the region to provide stress relief. (Simon Rice/ CBC News )

El-Shobasy is also part of Massey Hearts, a club where students provide peer support for one another. The club meets once a week and encourages fellow classmates to drop by to talk if they are not feeling mentally healthy. The group started with five people and now has over 35 members.

"In order to do well academically you have to be well mentally, they are interconnected they go hand in hand," said Maria McGuire, the teacher leader for the Massey Hearts program.

Maria McGuire has been a french teacher at Vincent Massey Secondary School for 20-years. she is also the teacher leader for the Massey Hearts club. (Meg Roberts/ CBC News )

McGuire says when she started teaching two decades ago, schools focused primarily on academics but she believes that mindset needs to shift in order for students to do well.

"You need to have these clubs, you need to have these support systems … maybe give more classes on mental wellness," she said, when asked how schools could do more to combat mental health issues.

The Massey Hearts program provides tips and strategies to deal with stress and anxiety and have created a "zen zone" in the school to motivate one another.

Jovana Saric, has just applied to two Ontario universities and is waiting to hear back. As she prepares for her upcoming exams she says like everyone, her stress level is high, but with some help she is trying to stay on top of her stress.

"Having my friends around, and weeks like this, and having teachers that are willing to help out with our stress is very helpful," she said.