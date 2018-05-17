The end of an era for CBC Windsor as Neil Cornwall retires

It's often the familiar faces and voices that people identify with CBC Radio and Television.

But, a lot goes on behind the scenes and today, CBC Windsor is saying goodbye to someone without whom you wouldn't get to see us every night at 6 p.m.

Today was the last TV broadcast for our switcher-director Neil Cornwall. He retires next week after a career that began in 1977.

He has held several technical positions since then — camera operator, editor, supervising technician and trainer.

The ultimate professional

Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette started working with Cornwall in 1994, when television news was reinstituted in Windsor. For the first time in his career, Doucette had to shoot video, and Cornwall was his editor.

"He taught me so much about how to shoot video. In fact, he taught me almost everything I know about shooting video," said Doucette. "He is a very, very accomplished editor and he used to share all of the tricks he knew from back in the dark ages when he used to edit film."

Darian Bernard is the media librarian at CBC Windsor and has worked with Cornwall for more than four decades.

"If you ever had any trouble, I'd always go to Neil and say 'Neil, I need help!' and he'd jump right in and fix any piece of equipment that was broken," she said. "He's the ultimate professional."

Happy retirement Neil Cornwall. We'll miss you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwdr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwdr</a> <a href="https://t.co/LcFwWV4cwC">pic.twitter.com/LcFwWV4cwC</a> —@cbcmolnar

We're going to miss you too, Neil. Happy retirement!