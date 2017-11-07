If you want to see an elephant balance on a ball, you'll have to leave the city. That goes for lions, tigers, and other performing creatures as well.

City council voted Monday night to ban animal circus acts from performing in Windsor, with hopes to protect animals from abuse.

"They were talking about FINA and rebranding the city and I wish I would've said 'hey this is a way to rebrand Windsor' to step in the direction everyone else is taking," said Steve Palombo, a concerned citizen who spoke out at the meeting.

Council voted six to four to outlaw the controversial entertainment, in spite of a warning that the decision could be challenged in court.

"I do agree with them there is some potential costs involved," Palombo said. "But sometimes you have to just do what's right."

It's unclear what defines an animal circus act.

The city says it now needs to clarify its policy and whether it includes businesses that bring animals to parties, for example.