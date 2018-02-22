Thamesville area schools have been closed and buses have been cancelled for Friday has heavy flooding is anticipated in the area.

The Lambton Kent District School Board said bus service in Thamesville limits have been cancelled for Friday February 23, 2018 due to the strong possibility of flooding in the area. All bus service within the limits of Thamesville, including buses travelling to Chatham Kent Secondary School, Lambton Kent Composite School, and Ridgetown District High School, will be cancelled for the day.

School closures

Thamesville Area Central School and Good Shepherd Catholic Schools will be closed to students and staff for the day.

In total, 13 buses have been cancelled.

Heavy flooding

The water levels in Thamesville are six metres higher than they were a week ago before massive flooding began, according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.