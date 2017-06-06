The recent terror attacks in England have left some Canadians nervous about travelling there.

Windsor travel agent Al Valente says the number of people booking trips there is down five to 10 per cent from normal.

"People want to know if it's safe where they're travelling, and first of all, we of course advise them to check the Government of Canada's notifications that they send out," he said. "We tell them to just watch their surroundings. No matter where they go, they just have to watch their surroundings."

Recent incidents of people getting bumped from their airline seats also have travellers concerned, he said, adding he's in favour of government regulations banning over-booking of flights.