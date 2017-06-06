A 16-year-old boy has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a minivan on Dominion Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The teen was found siting in a ditch along the west side of the road "suffering injuries consistent with being stuck by a motor vehicle," according to Windsor police.

Officers also spoke with the driver of a gold Dodge Caravan, who was stopped at the scene.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. near McKay Avenue and the road remained closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since been re-opened.

The teen remains in hospital in stable condition. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.