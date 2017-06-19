A collision with a school bus in Lakeshore sent the bus driver to hospital with minor injuries Monday morning.

Two students on the bus, heading to St. Anne Catholic High School, were not injured in the crash that occurred on County Road 22 near West Pike Creak Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

A black Nissan struck the bus around 7:30 a.m. An 18-year-old teenager from Windsor has been charged with careless driving.

This is the second bus collision in the past week to be investigated by the OPP. On June 13, a transport truck slammed into the back fo a school bus carrying a group of children.