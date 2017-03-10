Garett Fabel was a sweet and funny teen, say friends who were shocked to find out the 17-year-old was killed while riding his motorcycle Thursday night.

Students at Vincent Massey Collegiate spent their final day of classes before March Break wondering what exactly happened to their schoolmate.

Police say Fabel suffered severe injuries when he collided with a minivan on Cabana Road just before 10:30 p.m. He was sent to hospital, but later died.

Emily McKay learned about her friend's death Friday morning when she talked to her mom.

"It's really devastating. A lot of us are still in shock," she said. "You see him one day and then you hear about it and you don't see him the next."

McKay described Fabel as a "really laid back and very funny" guy.

Garett Fabel suffered severe injuries when he collided with a minivan on Cabana Road just before 10:30 p.m., while riding his motorcycle. He was sent to hospital, but later died. (Garett Fabel/Facebook)

Motorcycle crashes rising

Investigators were on scene all night reconstructing the collision, and the road reopened just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Nobody in the minivan, driven by a 46-year-old man, was injured.

Motorcycle crashes and deaths have been a priority for police after a spike in numbers last year, which was one of the deadliest on record for motorcyclists in Ontario, according to the OPP.

Twenty-five people were killed in collisions across the province by July 11. Provincial police said most crashes occurred at intersections where motorists were not paying attention, including two fatal collisions in Essex County last summer.

Yearly breakdown of motorcycle fatalities in Ontario:

2011 — 21

2012 — 27

2013 — 28

2014 — 32

2015 — 31

2016 — 33 (as of September 20)