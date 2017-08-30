Windsor police are investigating after a teenager was left in critical condition following an alleged hit and run during heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was crossing Drouillard Road near Reginald Street when he was struck by a grey or white sporty sedan, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

The male teen was thrown into the air and landed "a distance away," but the vehicle made no attempt to stop, said police.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. while the region was being slammed by a record-breaking rainfall.

The victim remains in critical condition and police are asking to speak with the driver, or anyone who witnessed the crash.

